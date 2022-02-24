Share

Why America’s Oil And Gas Wells Are A Multibillion Dollar Problem

Scattered throughout the U.S. are millions of old oil and gas wells with no known operator. They’re a major source of methane emissions and can leak contaminants into the groundwater. But it’s hard to locate these wells, as many were drilled before modern mapping and recordkeeping technologies became widespread. It’s going to cost billions to clean them up, but for the first time there’s major federal funding devoted to doing just that.

Thu, 24 Feb 2022 17:00:11 GMT