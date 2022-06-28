Share

Why Big Tech Is Pouring Money Into Carbon Removal

The market for removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere is expanding rapidly, as major tech companies are funneling nearly a billion dollars to early-stage startups that are experimenting with various methods of carbon capture and sequestration to fight climate change. While government incentives like carbon pricing will ultimately be necessary to make carbon removal profitable, this influx of early funding could help nascent carbon removal companies scale up their tech and bring costs down. 00:00 -- Intro 1:56 -- Chapter 1 5:00 -- Chapter 2 12:15 -- Chapter 3

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 16:00:16 GMT