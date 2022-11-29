Share

Why Budweiser Is No Longer The King Of Beer

Anheuser-Busch InBev is the world's largest brewer with 500 brands in more than 100 countries. In 2016, Flemish Interbrew and Brazilian Ambev, together known as InBev, merged with the American legacy company Anheuser-Busch, which ultimately brought AB under the leadership of 3G Capital. 3G Capital is a Brazilian-American global investment firm whose tactics include an aggressive, and at times controversial, cost-cutting strategy. AB InBev's longtime priority of aggressive acquisitions has been coupled with a focus on profit and price per barrel rather than volume share. Premiumization and expanding beyond beer continue to be winning strategies. In 2021, the company amassed $54.3 billion in revenue with 169,000 employees worldwide. As overall beer consumption has declined, AB InBev has transformed from merely a beer company to the largest beverage company in the world. Chapters: 00:00 - Introduction 2:08 - Ch. 1: Becoming Anheuser-Busch 4:51 - Ch. 2: A consolidation game 9:20 - Ch. 3 - Going beyond beer Produced by: Jade Tungul Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Christina Locopo, Jade Tungul

