Why Charter Schools Are So Controversial #Shorts

One controversial education policy that goes back to the 1990s is the charter school.These schools are exempt from certain state laws and regulations that traditional public schools must follow, but they are expected to meet educational standards. Critics say charter schools harm the wider public school district, due to funding and transparency concerns. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/M3eXfx4GpJc

Mon, 12 Sep 2022 16:36:40 GMT