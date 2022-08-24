Share

Why Even More Americans Are Arming Up With AR-15 Guns

Known as a symbol of freedom to its admirers and an assault weapon to its detractors, the AR-15 is one of the most controversial weapons in America. Lightweight and easily customizable AR-15-style weapons have skyrocketed in popularity in recent years taking center stage at gun ranges and shooting competitions across the country. According to the most recent national figures, there are an estimated 393 million civilian-owned firearms in the U.S. And there are about 20 million AR-15-style weapons in the country. Firearm manufacturers have seen revenue surge taking in about $1 billion from the sale of AR-15-style weapons in the past decade. But the weapons have also been involved in a number of mass shootings. AR-15-style weapons were used at shootings in an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, a Fourth of July parade in suburban Chicago and a grocery store in upstate New York. Critics argue the weapons are also aggressively marketed by gun companies targeting at-risk young males. So what is behind the popularity of the AR-15 and what responsibility do gun makers have when their products are used in mass shootings? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: Intro: 0:00-2:17 Chapter 1 America's rifle: 2:18-5:30 Chapter 2 Gun ownership in America: 5:31-7:35 Chapter 3 Gun-makers: 7:36-9:51 Chapter 4 Gun ads: 9:52-11:55 Chapter 5 Mass shootings: 11:56-16:29

Wed, 24 Aug 2022 16:00:49 GMT