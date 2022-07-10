Share

Why Ford’s Mustang EV Is Dethroning Its Rivals

Ford's first real attempt at an electric vehicle has been quite a hit with critics. The Mustang Mach-E replaced the Tesla Model 3 as Consumer Reports' Top Pick in February 2022. It was named the Top Car in the Automobile Association of America (AAA) Car Guide in May. Car and Driver awarded it the magazine's first EV of the Year award in June 2021. It was named the Utility of the Year at the 2021 North American Car and Truck of the Year awards — one of the most prestigious awards in the automotive industry. All the praise is helping Ford take on Tesla, the biggest brand in EV's in the U.S. in terms of sales. CNBC's Rob Ferris takes the Mustang Mach-E GT out for a test drive to find out why it keeps winning so many awards.

Sun, 10 Jul 2022 14:00:21 GMT