Why GM Ditched Heated Seats In The Middle Of Winter

A global shortage of microchips is devastating the auto industry. Carmakers are forced to sell cars without features like heated seats, considered essential in colder climates. General Motors has been directing the supplies it does have to its most profitable vehicles. And there isn’t really a clear end to this in sight. General Motors had to temporarily drop heated seats as an option on vehicles in response to the chip shortage. But the largest U.S. automaker is not alone. The move is another sign of how automakers are having to respond to a crisis that has been cratering dealer inventory, spiking prices and delaying orders. While GM does have a proposed remedy in place — a retrofit option will be available for owners later in 2022 — there really is no discernible end of the chip shortage in sight. There has been talk of trying to spur more domestic semiconductor production, but that will take years and billions of dollars to get off the ground.

Sun, 20 Feb 2022 15:00:56 GMT