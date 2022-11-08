Share

Why Hosting The World Cup Is A Bad Idea For Countries

Nov. 20 is the opening day of the much anticipated FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The country is estimated to have spent roughly $229 billion on hosting the event, making it the most expensive World Cup ever, and more than four times as costly as all tournaments combined since 1990. But aside from the honor involved with hosting the biggest soccer tournament in the world, it could draw massive exposure to a country: an influx of tourism, the potential for foreign trade, new development and jobs. For Qatar, the tiny Gulf country needed stadiums and infrastructure and used 1.7 million workers, 90% foreign, to help get the country ready. The question remains, will the glory and questionable short- and long-term economic impacts outweigh the debt? Many experts say no. Produced by: Darren Geeter Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Jason Reginato, Alex Wood Chapters: 00:00 Introduction 1:20 Getting the bid 3:10 Economic impact 5:42 Long-term risks 9:22 Qatar 10:57 Future of hosting

