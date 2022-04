Share

Why Hotels Like Marriott Have A Human Trafficking Problem

Human trafficking generates about $150 billion a year globally in illegal profits. Hotels and motels are a common venue for sex trafficking due to ease of access for buyers, ability to pay in cash and maintain secrecy through finances, and lack of facility maintenance. What are the major hotel chains doing to curb human trafficking on their properties?

