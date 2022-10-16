Share

Why Pickleball Has Tom Brady And LeBron James Investing

Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in America, with an average growth rate of 11.5% in the past five years and over 4.8 million active participants in the U.S. Major League Pickleball says it is planning to reach nearly 40 million global players by 2030. Entrepreneurs such as Gary Vaynerchuk and athlete celebrities like LeBron James, Tom Brady and Drew Brees are all flocking to the investment opportunities to get in on what some say is the gold rush of the sport. But such exponential expansion doesn’t come without major growing pains, including competing professional leagues, health and safety standards at tournaments, loopholes in the rulebook, lack of courts to meet demand and a Wild West investing culture. Chapters: Intro: 00:00 Player growth: 01:37 Investment opportunities: 04:31 Pickleball’s future: 10:00

Sun, 16 Oct 2022 14:00:01 GMT