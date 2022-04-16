Share

Why Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Sent Automakers Scrambling

Among the numerous costs of Russia’s war with Ukraine, the invasion has shuttered Ukrainian factories and imperiled the livelihoods of workers who make key parts for some big automotive names - BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen. Russia is also a key producer of raw materials, and the war has sent automakers scrambling to rebalance their supply chains. The human cost is far greater, but this is another blow to companies that have faced a cascade of challenges since early 2020. 00:00 -- Intro 1:56 -- Chapter 1 6:24 -- Chapter 2 8:39 -- Chapter 3

