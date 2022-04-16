Share

Why Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Has Sent Automakers Scrambling

Among the numerous costs of Russia’s war with Ukraine, the invasion has shuttered Ukrainian factories and imperiled the livelihoods of workers who make key parts for some big automotive names - BMW, Mercedes-Benz, and Volkswagen. Russia is also a key producer of raw materials, and the war has sent automakers scrambling to rebalance their supply chains. The human cost is far greater, but this is another blow to companies that have faced a cascade of challenges since early 2020. 00:00 -- Intro 1:56 -- Chapter 1 6:24 -- Chapter 2 8:39 -- Chapter 3
Sat, 16 Apr 2022 14:00:03 GMT
Sign Up for Our Newsletter Daily Update
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.