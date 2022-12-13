Share

Why Salaries In The U.S. Don’t Keep Up With Inflation

Inflation in the United States hit a record high in June 2022. Consumer prices soared by 9.1% compared to a year prior - the largest annual increase since 1981. While wages are rising, they’re not keeping up with inflation. Corporations are raising salaries and offering other perks to retain employees, but they’re not necessarily factoring in cost of living, as that’s not typically how compensation determination works. Instead, organizations focus on the cost of labor and the competitive landscape in making these decisions. Chapters: 0:00 Introduction 1:30 How inflation works 2:58 How salaries work 5:42 Reality 8:08 Affected Americans Produced by: Emily Lorsch Edited by: Nic Golden Henry Senior Managing Producer: Tala Hadavi Graphics by: Jason Reginato, Christina Locopo, Alex Wood Additional Camera: Jordan Smith

Tue, 13 Dec 2022 19:07:20 GMT