Share

Why Some People Hate Touch Screens In Cars

Most cars now have touch screens in the middle of the dashboard. Some tech heavy cars - such as those by companies like Tesla and Rivian - rely nearly entirely on them. They're also cheaper to make and maintain. But some people hate them. They say they are less safe, confusing, unnecessary, and take longer than a simple button or switch. But touch screens in cars aren't going away. Some innovations, such as those by suppliers such as Harman and Continental, may blend some of the best of the old with entirely new possibilities, while managing risks.

Sat, 20 Aug 2022 14:00:03 GMT