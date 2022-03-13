Share

Why Starship Is The Holy Grail For SpaceX

Starship is SpaceX’s largest reusable rocket. It can carry more than 100 metric tons of cargo and crew per launch. Company CEO, Elon Musk, says Starship represents the “holy grail” for space travel, but the giant rocket vehicle also is crucial for SpaceX’s future. Some experts have estimated that if SpaceX succeeds with Starship alongside Starlink, the company’s global satellite internet venture, the space firm’s valuation could skyrocket into the trillions of dollars. But before SpaceX can get Starship into orbit, the company faces a number of technical and regulatory challenges. 00:00 - Intro 02:07 - Ch 1. What is Starship? 04:39 - Ch 2. Starship importance 07:21 - Ch. 3 - Key challenges

Sun, 13 Mar 2022 14:00:08 GMT