Why Target Failed In Canada

Target's first and only foray into international markets happened in 2013 in Canada. The retailer opened a total of 133 stores in just over a year. But the expansion didn't go as planned. By April 2015, Target withdrew from the North American neighbor and closed all locations. Poor real estate decisions, weak leadership, and major SAP systems errors contributed to the company failing in Canada. Target lost $4.1 billion in after-tax losses in just one year as a result of the fallout. The company has no plans to expand internationally anytime soon. Chapters: Ch. 1 - 1:13 Expanding internationally Ch. 2 - 2:44 Why it failed Ch. 3 - 7:56 Target international on pause
Wed, 21 Sep 2022 16:00:22 GMT
