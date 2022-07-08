Share

Why Tensions Between China And Taiwan Are On The Rise

In May, President Joe Biden issued a stark warning to China: The U.S. would come to Taiwan's defense militarily if China were to invade. Although the White House quickly affirmed the president's comments did not reflect a policy shift, his remarks came at a time of heightened concern over China's interest in Taiwan following Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Any potential action could have repercussions on the global supply china. Taiwan has positioned itself as the go-to supplier of the semiconductors found in countless electronics, from the iPhone to crucial military equipment. But the global reliance on Taiwan for these essential chips has come under increased scrutiny amid a global shortage. Watch the video above to find out more about why tensions between China and Taiwan are on the rise, the importance Taiwan plays in the global supply chain and what experts think could come of China's increased aggression against its neighboring island.

