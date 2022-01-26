Share

Why The Great Resignation Means Hybrid Work Is Here For Good

In the third year of the pandemic, millions of U.S. workers are quitting their jobs. While some call it “The Great Resignation,” Kate Lister, president of Global Workplace Analytics, sees it as “The Great Re-Evaluation” as workers seek increased flexibility. She discusses the future of remote work, increasing office productivity, artificial intelligence, and how companies can successfully transition to a hybrid environment. Lister does caution that going hybrid creates its own set of challenges. Chapters: 00:00 -- Future of the workplace 3:50 -- The Great Resignation 7:23 -- Productivity 10:46 -- Artificial intelligence 14:24 -- Economic impact 17:18 -- Steps for successful hybrid

