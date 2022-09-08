Share

Why The Morning-After Pill Is At Risk

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade where half of US states could outlaw or reduce abortion services, more women could be turning to “Plan B,” America’s most recognized morning-after pill. Owned by two private equity firms, Kelso & Co. and Juggernaut Capital Partners, the pill is one of the highest-priced over-the-counter medications sold in the US at between $40 and $50. But confusion around the language on the label could mean trouble for the brand and its consumers.
