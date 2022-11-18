Why The U.S. Fell Behind In Phone Manufacturing
Made in China. It’s a common phrase known by many. Cell phones, TV screens and game consoles are just some of the millions of electronics manufactured and imported from China to the U.S. daily. China has controlled the smartphone manufacturing market for years. While some industries, like the semiconductor industry and the EV battery market, are scrambling to build new factories across the U.S., tech giants like Apple and Google are not making the same effort to do that. CNBC explores why tech giants produce phones abroad and whether it makes sense to move production to America. And CNBC visits one company, Purism, at its Carlsbad, California factory to take a look inside the only smartphone manufacturing facility in the U.S. to learn what it takes to build phones in America.
Produced by: Sydney Boyo
Supervising Producer: Jeniece Pettitt
Additional Camera: Andrew Evers, Katie Brigham
Editorial Support: Katie Tarasov
Graphics by: Josh Kalven
Chapters:
0:00 Introduction
1:12 Big Tech favors China
6:00 Challenges of reshoring
11:39 Is America ready?
Fri, 18 Nov 2022 17:00:29 GMT