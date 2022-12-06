Share

Why The U.S. Government Is (Still) Obsessed With Corn

There’s a reason people refer to corn as yellow gold. In 2021, the United States’ corn crop was worth over $86 billion. According to the USDA, The U.S. is largest consumer, producer and exporter of corn in the world. It’s not just what we eat. Corn is in what we buy and how we fuel up. Now, the rest of the world relies on U.S. corn, too. At $2.2 billion in 2019, corn is the most heavily subsidized of all crops. Here’s how the U.S. started fueling its economy with corn. Produced by: Andrea Miller Graphics by: Alex Wood, Christina Locopo Additional Camera by: Charlotte Morabito Supervising Producer: Lindsey Jacobson

Tue, 06 Dec 2022 17:00:06 GMT