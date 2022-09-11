Share

Why The U.S. Has A Severe Pilot Shortage

Launched in 2022 Alaska Airlines Ascend Pilot Academy offers would-be aviators financial incentives and employment opportunities at Alaska and regional partner Horizon Air. Programs like this are perhaps the most significant step carriers are taking to address the exodus of pilots. North American airlines have a deficit of 8,000 pilots or about 11% of the total workforce. And that number is likely to increase. The shortfall could reach up to 30,000 in North America by 2025. And it's not just the lack of pilots that is impacting aviation. Mechanics, baggage handlers and air traffic controllers are also in short supply. So what led to the shortage of pilots in the U.S. and what are carriers like United Airlines, Delta Air Lines and Alaska doing to fix the problem? Watch the video to learn more. Chapters: Intro: 0:00-1:53 Chapter 1 Flight School: 1:54-4:27 Chapter 2 Scrambling for solutions: 4:28-6:55 Chapter 3 Exodus of pilots: 6:56-10:30

