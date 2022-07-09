Share

Why The U.S. Has A Shortage Of Auto Mechanics

Car dealers and repair shops have been struggling with a shortage of service technicians for years - and the problem has intensified and spread to other jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic. Research from firms such as JD Power and Ducker Carlisle say low pay, a lack of a clear career path, workplace stress, and declining interest in the trades have all made recruiting talent difficult. It is also hard to retain workers - turnover is as high as 50 percent for some jobs. Dealers are taking action. For example, one Ford and Lincoln dealer in California recruits and has created his own in-house training program. Large dealer groups such as AutoNation, Lithia, and Penske may have resources smaller dealerships and independent shops do not. Ducker Carlisle researchers say independent dealers may need more help from manufacturers to compete.

