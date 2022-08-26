Share

Why The U.S. Military Faces A Growing Recruiting Crisis

The U.S. military is facing uncertain waters: A diminishing pool of eligible applicants, low unemployment and the public's fading trust in the institution have made recruiting much harder then in previous years. The Army has been especially hard-hit by these issues, and currently faces a massive recruiting shortfall. What can the various branches do to make the military a attractive job option for young Americans? "The Army has to recognize that there's been an evolution in that young population," said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif, chair of the Subcommittee on Military Personnel. "And if you're going to target that young population for service, you've got to make it appealing to them." Of all the military branches, the U.S. Army is running into the most difficulty this fiscal year in bringing in recruits. The other services should manage to hit their goals, according to Stars and Stripes, but underlying issues continue to make recruiting a difficult endeavor. Watch the video above to find out more about the challenges the U.S. military face in trying to fix the growing recruiting crisis.

