Why The U.S. Struggles To Innovate Transportation

From high-speed rails to electric planes, why is the U.S. so behind on transportation? Watch the video to learn why it's so difficult to innovate transportation. 00:00 -- Intro 00:47 -- Why The U.S. Has No High-Speed Rail? 16:53 -- Why Don’t We Have Self-Driving Cars Yet? 29:27 -- Why Don’t We Have Flying Cars Yet? 44:57 -- Why Don’t We Have Electric Planes Yet?

Mon, 17 Jan 2022 17:00:14 GMT