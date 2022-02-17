Share

Why U.S. Ports Are Some Of The Least Efficient In The World

The Port of Los Angeles, the busiest port in North America, saw record volume in 2021. Imports including furniture, car parts and apparel surged to a record 5.5 million TEU's in 2021, a 13% increase from the previous high in 2018. A TEU or twenty-foot equivalent unit is the industry standard to measure cargo capacity for ships and terminals. One 20 ft container can hold about 400 flat-screen TVs. But along with that volume came an array of headwinds impacting everyone from retail stores and large manufacturers to portside communities. As of February 4, 2022 there was a backlog of over 90 container ships drifting, slow steaming or waiting outside the Port of Los Angeles. At the same time there were almost 69,000 empty containers at the port’s terminals and off-dock depots. Watch the video above to find out what's behind the congestion at the U.S. ports.

Thu, 17 Feb 2022 17:00:34 GMT