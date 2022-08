Share

Will banks’ H1’22 earnings drive sentiments?

The Nigerian equities market halted its two weeks losing streak on the back of investors’ renewed interest and bargain hunting in attractive stocks. Analysts say they expect more earnings from tier one banks to drive buying sentiments in the equities market. Joshua Odebisi, a Banking Analyst at Vetiva Capital, joins CNBC Africa for this discussion.

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 11:06:45 GMT