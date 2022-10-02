Share

Will Dodge’s Electric Muscle Car Satisfy Its Die-Hard Fans?

Over the past decade, Dodge has dug deep into its performance car heritage and become a brand known for brash American muscle cars with supercharged V-8 engines and ridiculous amounts of horsepower. But tightening regulations, rising fuel prices and the rise of the SUV are putting the squeeze on Dodge's so-called “brotherhood of muscle.” It recently debuted the Charger Dayton SRT EV, an electric car that looks a lot like its popular supercharged Challenger or Charger. The only question remains: Will Dodge fans or EV buyers want it?
Sun, 02 Oct 2022 14:00:05 GMT
