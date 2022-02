Share

Will The U.S. Economy Survive Hybrid Work?

More companies are planning for a hybrid work experience — part time at home, part time in the office — but there is uncertainty how this may impact the U.S. workforce and the economy. Former U.S. Secretary of Labor Robert Reich discusses Covid pandemic-related changes to the workforce. He details how the Great Resignation reflects the growing demands of the employee and what companies must prioritize to stay competitive.

Sat, 05 Feb 2022 15:00:08 GMT