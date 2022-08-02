Will you be Access Bank’s 2022 Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton South Africa winner?

Hot on the heels of Access Bank’s Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Africa 2021 where South Africa’s Rotondwa Musitha – owner and founder of Trash Converters – took fifth prize in the event, Access Bank South Africa now seeks to replicate a local win in the Access Bank Womenpreneur campaign.

Launched on 1 August 2022, the South African programme is a women-in-business support initiative that offers the opportunity to progressive, motivated women of our country to pitch their business and stand a chance to win a financial boost , as well as a R50 000 education voucher.

Says Access Bank CEO, Sugendhree Reddy, “Having extended the Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton Africa footprint to South Africa, Access Bank present the opportunity for women in our country to compete and stand to win incredible prizes, including R50 000 for the Top Ten finalists to use towards an educational course to upskill themselves.”

In addition, the Top Three prizes to be used by the winners for furthering their businesses are:

1st place R100 000

2nd place R75 000

3rd place R50 000

“These amounts are life changing for their winners,” Reddy noted.

How to enter: 1 August – 31 August 2022

To participate in Womenpreneur Pitch-A-Ton South Africa 2022, you’ll need to be a woman who runs her own business. Your operation must be innovative and require a grant and additional training to expand. Is this you? Here’s what you need to do:

Sign in to our dedicated Access Bank Womenpreneur microsite https://southafrica.accessbankplc.com/womenpreneur/ Submit your online application via a questionnaire

As a committed supporter of women empowerment, Access Bank SA encourages women to take up leadership positions and backs this with assistance for the broader female population to dream, build and achieve their business goals.

If you’re the next innovation powerhouse, make sure you get your entry in by 31 August 2022.

For more information and your chance to shine, contact Access Bank Womenpreneuer Pitch-a-ton on womenpreneursa@accessbank.com

