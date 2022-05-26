Share

World Economic Forum 2022: Financing Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

SMEs represent more than 90 per cent of all companies globally, creating seven out of 10 jobs. With impact in economic inequality and growth, many SMEs have been deprived of essential financing. Global leaders are gathering at WEF to find solutions to this challenge. Maserame Mouyeme, Group Marketing, Public Affairs and Sustainability Director at Old Mutual joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer to bring more clarity on this.
Thu, 26 May 2022 05:45:08 GMT
