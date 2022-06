Share

World Economic Forum 2022: The Key Takeaways

The World Economic Forum ended on the 26th of May, with delegates, top leaders, big corporates and investors tackling challenges faced globally. Garth Napier, Managing Director at Old Mutual Insure joins CNBC Africa's Dewald Rademeyer in this Focus On segment to highlight some of the key messages and outcomes.

Wed, 01 Jun 2022 09:19:13 GMT