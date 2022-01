Share

Would yields advance in Nigeria’s fixed income market in 2022?

The Nigerian Treasury Bills secondary market reversed its bullish trend due to persistent supply on the long-dated maturities. What level of activity should investors expect at the NT-Bills market this year? Chuka Nwachukwu, Head of Bonds Trading at UBA, joins CNBC Africa for more.

Fri, 07 Jan 2022 14:41:11 GMT