Would you ride in a flying taxi? #Shorts

Advances in battery and electric propulsion technology have enabled entirely new types of aircraft to take to the skies. Startups Joby and Archer are developing eVTOLs, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, with the vision of making flying taxis a reality. Watch the full video here: https://youtu.be/SIdc-BaD0T0

Mon, 05 Dec 2022 17:00:09 GMT