Yellen warns that war in Ukraine will have ‘enormous’ global economic impact

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen cautioned Wednesday that Russia’s attack on Ukraine could cause a major hit to the global economy.

“Russia’s actions, including the atrocities committed against innocent Ukrainians in Bucha, are reprehensible, represent an unacceptable affront to the rules-based global order, and will have enormous economic repercussions for the world,” Yellen told a House of Representatives panel in a hearing on the world’s financial system.

Along with that dour outlook, Yellen said global organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and World Bank are working together to provide aid to Ukraine and sanction Russia.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen testifies before a House Financial Services Committee hearing on “the State of the International Financial System,” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., April 6, 2022.

Tom Brenner | Reuters

She added the White House believes Russia should be cut off from the global financial system in retribution for its “brutal and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.”