Yields flat ahead of Primary Market Auction

Activities at the fixed income market were quiet as investors set eyes on Wednesday Primary Market Auction where 121 billion will be maturing. Traders at GTBank say they expect bullish sentiments ahead of incoming liquidity in form of coupon and FAAC payments. Chioma Udu an FX Dealer at GTBank, joins CNBC Africa to discuss activities at the markets.

Tue, 26 Apr 2022 12:31:46 GMT