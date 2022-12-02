Zambia to ration electricity for domestic customers

LUSAKA, Dec 2 (Reuters) – Zambia will start rationing electricity supply to domestic consumers from Dec. 15 following a big drop in water levels in lake Kariba, threatening hydropower generation, Energy Minister Peter Kapala said on Friday.

Water levels in the lake have dropped to 4.1% of usable storage for the Kariba North Bank Power Station in Zambia and the Kariba South Bank on the Zimbabwean side of the lake, Kapala told parliament.

“The low water level situation in the lake Kariba threatens the power generation from both the Kariba North Bank Hydropower station and Kariba South Bank Hydropower station,” Kapala said.

Water levels in the lake have fallen due to reduced inflows from the Zambezi river and its tributaries and heavy use by power generation companies in Zambia and Zimbabwe.