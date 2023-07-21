Share
11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards: Highlights Special
The 11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards was held at Sun City in the North West Province recently. The AABLA celebrates the best in African leadership - individuals whose core values include strength, innovation, ingenuity, perseverance, knowledge and foresight. Join us for this highlight special on the event and meet the nominees and winners as we celebrate their achievements.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 12:13:26 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.