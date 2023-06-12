Share
11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards Launch
The All Africa Business Leaders Awards is back for the 11th year. This prestigious event celebrates, recognizes and awards Africa’s most influential and innovative leaders. This special broadcast will focus on the adjudication process, meet the judges and the meaning behind this glittering awards ceremony.
Mon, 12 Jun 2023 12:58:51 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.