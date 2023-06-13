Share
11th All Africa Business Leaders Awards Nominees: Business woman of the year
The finalists for the 2023 All Africa Business Leaders Awards, now in its 11th year, are in. After a long and rigorous process, the judges have compiled the well-deserved nominees for each award category. Join Africa's business elite at the King's Ballroom, Sun City, on the 23rd of June, as we celebrate the best of African Business. Visit https://bit.ly/aabla2023 to book your table or seat.
Tue, 13 Jun 2023 13:00:52 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.