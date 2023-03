Share

2023 African Mining Indaba: Highlights Special

The biggest mining investment conference, Investing in Africa Mining Indaba, welcomed welcomes thousands of delegates including heads of states, government officials, the private mining organisations and stakeholders in the mining sector. We highlight some of the key moments of Lucara Botswana’s participation and the importance of ESG in mining.

Mon, 06 Mar 2023 10:43:09 GMT