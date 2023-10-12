Share
2023 IMF-World Bank Annual Meetings: Financing Resilience, Growth and Shared Prosperity
From the 2023 Annual Meeting Meetings of the International Monetary Fund and the World Bank, held in Marrakesh, Morocco, we bring you a seminar entitled Financing Resilience, Growth and Shared Prosperity. Low-income countries have been hit particularly hard by recent global shocks and, amid the weak growth outlook, their prospects for income convergence are weaker than ever. Godfrey Mutizwa, Editor-in-Chief, CNBC Africa and the speakers discuss the critical need for external financing and support from the international community, and the complementary role of sound domestic policies, to accelerate sustainable and inclusive growth. The discussion is moderated by Godfrey Mutizwa, Editor-in-Chief, CNBC Africa and the speakers are Kenji Okamura, Deputy Managing Director, IMF; Rania Al-Mashat, Minister for International Cooperation, Egypt; Alvaro Lario, President, International Fund for Agricultural Development; Mostafa Terrab, Chairman and CEO, OCP Group; and Kevin Chika Urama, Chief Economist, African Development Bank.
