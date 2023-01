Share

2024, 2025 papers sustain investors’ interest

Traders at Access Bank say market participants are focusing on the short-end of the curve pending the release of Q1 Bond auction calendar by the DMO while the belly of the curve remains muted. Akpevwe Oputu, Team Member, Treasury Coverage at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Fri, 13 Jan 2023 12:19:08 GMT