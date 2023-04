Share

Access Bank: Bonds to stay bearish as banks fund for retail FX auction

Traders at Access Bank say the elevated stop rate at the Treasury bills auction further weakened sentiments across all maturities. They expect the bearish sentiments in the bond market to persist today as banks fund for the retail FX auction. Ahmed Agboola, the Head of Fixed Income Trading at Access Bank, joins CNBC Africa for an update on market movement.

Fri, 14 Apr 2023 11:58:57 GMT