Access Bank: Buying sentiment to persist in bond market
Traders at Access Bank anticipate buying sentiment at the bond market to persist due to lack of high-yielding investment alternatives in the market. At the T-bills market, the bears are yet to loosen their grip. Uzor Anakebe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more.
Fri, 07 Jul 2023 14:14:49 GMT
