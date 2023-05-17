Share
Access Bank: Depressed liquidity dampens sentiment
Traders at Access Bank project depressed system liquidity will continue to dampen market sentiment as investors adopt a cautious approach. Meanwhile, data from the CBN shows Nigeria’s net total forex inflow closed last year at $72.4 billion. Ladi Belo, Fixed income dealer at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 17 May 2023 12:22:50 GMT
