Access Bank: FAAC & coupon payments to boost liquidity

Traders at Access Bank expect FAAC and coupon payments to boost market liquidity as buy interest is sustained in the bond market especially on the 2028 paper. Bosun Obembe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 13:27:13 GMT

