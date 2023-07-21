Share
Access Bank: FAAC & coupon payments to boost liquidity
Traders at Access Bank expect FAAC and coupon payments to boost market liquidity as buy interest is sustained in the bond market especially on the 2028 paper. Bosun Obembe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 21 Jul 2023 13:27:13 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.