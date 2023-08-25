Share
Access Bank: Illiquidity drives bearish sentiments in bond market
Traders at Access Bank expect the bearish sentiment at the bond market to persist due to thinning liquidity. Meanwhile, at the T-bills market, demand is centered on the shorter end of the curve. Chukwunonso Ifejiofor, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Fri, 25 Aug 2023 14:29:04 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.