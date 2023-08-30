Share
Access Bank: Investors cherry-pick bonds
Traders at Access Bank expect bond investors to continue cherry picking though on a less aggrieve note given the possibility of an OMO auction on Thursday. Meanwhile, the T-bills market is poised to remain bullish as the market is awash with liquidity. Bosun Obembe, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 30 Aug 2023 12:37:15 GMT
SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER
DAILY UPDATE
Get the best of CNBC Africa sent straight to your inbox with breaking business news, insights and updates from experts across the continent.
Get this delivered to your inbox, and more info about about our products and services. By signing up for newsletters, you are agreeing to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.