Access Bank: Investors take profits to fund bond obligations

Traders at Access Bank anticipate a slight bearish sentiment in the bond market today as investors take profit in order to fund their settlement obligations. Meanwhile, liquidity squeeze is fuelling sparse demand in the T-bills market. Kinskin Ukeje, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.

Wed, 19 Apr 2023 12:08:42 GMT