Access: Bearish run to linger as investors fund auction winnings
Traders at Access Bank expect the bearish sentiment in the bond market to persist as participants fund for their auction winnings from Monday. For the T-bills side, same is expected as liquidity tightens. Anuoluwapo Obipehin, Treasury Team Member at Access Bank joins CNBC Africa for more market updates.
Wed, 15 Nov 2023 12:05:02 GMT
